COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is gearing up to reduce the number of traffic fatalities, driving under the influence, and speeding ahead of the Labor Day Weekend. Over a dozen agencies came together from Central and West Georgia and East Alabama Monday, before heading out on the joint effort on both sides of the river to make the roads a safer place.

1,797. The number of traffic related fatalities in 2021 across the state of Georgia, per The Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

“Slow down, buckle up, don’t drink and drive. And for god’s sake put that cell phone down while you’re behind the wheel.” Powell Harrelson – Law Enforcement Coordinator, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Cell phones continue to be a leading issue when it comes to distracted drivers.

“The law says you can not touch it or it can not touch any part of your body while operating your vehicle, so put it in the console, lock it up and put it in the glove box.” Powell Harrelson – Law Enforcement Coordinator, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

‘Hands across the Border’ is Georgia’s way to reduce the number of traffic related deaths. Roadblocks will be conducted at every single bordering state of Georgia, starting right here on the Alabama Georgia line.

“Everybody comes together, we help each other. You’ll see a lot of multi-jurisdictional road checks now through labor day… and they’re successful. We beef up, everybody gets together, works together to have a big law enforcement presence.” Powell Harrelson – Law Enforcement Coordinator, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

In it’s 32nd year of hands across the border they’re looking to keep drunk drivers off the road.

“If you have a drink, call someone to get you, get an Uber, don’t drink and drive. I mean its just that simple.” Powell Harrelson – Law Enforcement Coordinator, Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says more than 40% of the fatal traffic crashes during the 2021 Labor Day holiday weekend involved a drunk driver majority whose Blood-Alcohol-Concentration level was almost twice the legal limit.

Heavy police presence can be seen in different areas of Columbus this evening to keep the Georgia and Alabama roadways safer. Agencies came in from areas from as far away as Bulter and Americus to assist.