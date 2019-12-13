Law enforcement officers took local kids on a shopping spree for the holidays

Law enforcement officers from across the Chattahoochee Valley teamed up to put a smile on some kids’ faces this holiday season.

There was a heavy police presence at the Civic Center parking lot, but it was all for a good cause.

“We got folks coming from Harris County, Russell County, Phenix City, Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office,” Det. Kelly Phillips said.

Over 100 police cars arrived at the Civic center responding to a call about 50 kids being on Santa’s Nice List this year. They were all charged with a shopping spree.

“I’m looking forward to the Convoy. That’s my favorite every year to be in just this massive line of police vehicles as we ride from here at the ice rink up to the Walmart just lights and sirens hearing the kiddos on the loud speakers saying ‘Ho Ho Ho Merry Christmas,’ to everybody. It’s great,” Det. Phillips said.

The kids took a ride with the officers to Walmart on Whittlesey Blvd and they each had $150 to spend. This annual event sponsored by the Fraternal Order of the Police is designed to make the holidays a little brighter for some of the less fortunate.The only rule, the kids had to get something for one of their family members.

Cale Hudgens says he is thankful for the officers.

“If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be standing right here,” Hudgens said.

Hudgens mom, Connie Satterfield, says to see her son smiling from ear to ear roaming through the aisles is the best gift she could ask for this Christmas.

“I have to admit I was tearing up because it was just I’m gonna do it again. It just makes my heart really happy for him to have something so special at Christmas time,” Satterfield said.

Each child was assigned an officer to accompany them on the shopping spree. After checking out their items, the kids wrapped them up for Christmas Day.