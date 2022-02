FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2010 file photo, members of the Alabama House of Representatives consider ethics legislation at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. The House and Senate will go into regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2012. Lawmakers will hold 30 meeting days in 105 calendar days. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have advanced a Republican-sponsored bill that would do away with the requirement to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-4 for the legislation. The bill now moves to the full Alabama Senate.

House Republicans have named the bill as a priority for the year, but the committee approval came over the objections of law enforcement officials who spoke against it.