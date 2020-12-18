Lawmakers said to be nearing an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill

(CBS News) – Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are said to be nearing an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill.

“We have a responsibility to get this right. People’s lives depend upon it,” said Democratic Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer.

It has been five months since Congress passed its last COVID spending package. Now, they’re under pressure to get something done soon.

In Miami, hundreds of people lined up in for a chance to receive a free supermarket gift card.

Last week, some 885,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims. That number grew higher for the second straight week to a level not seen since September.

“The American people’s wait for more emergency assistance ought to be over,” said Republican Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnel.

The Senate bill includes a $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit for four months. The roughly $908 billion measure would put money in most Americans’ pockets, in the form of a stimulus check of up to $700.

The bill also contains rental assistance, food assistance, money for schools, vaccine distribution, and $300 billion in aid for small businesses.

In Wilmington, Delaware, President-elect Biden has said he’s encouraged by what he’s hearing about the bill.

In the meantime, the incoming administration continues to take shape. CBS news has learned that Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

If confirmed, the 44-year-old will become the first Black man to run the EPA. Biden is also going to name Deb Haaland as Interior Secretary.

The New Mexico Congresswoman would be the first Native Nmerican to serve in the cabinet.

Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to Biden, has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, a transition spokeswoman said he and Biden’s recent interactions have all been outdoors and have lasted less than 15 minutes.

Biden took a coronavirus test today, and it came back negative.