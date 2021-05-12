Lawn care company worries aftermath of pipeline cyberattack could impact gasoline access

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Countless businesses across the country rely on gasoline to complete their everyday tasks, including like lawn care services.

One Huntsville owner says they’re doing fine for now, but the 200 clients they serve could be seeing some changes if the recent gas problem persists.

Business owner Chris Grissim said this type of situation is unlike one they have ever seen in the 16 years his lawn care company, Mow Hawk Lawn Care has been open.

They have already started making a few changes to their scheduling.

“We just put them on the most efficient route we can, and try to do all our work as quick as we can, that way we’re not going multiple days,” Grissim said. “Unfortunately in the lawn care business, gas is the big part of what we use.”

The lawn care staff need gas to fill up their equipment and their trucks. Grissim said one or the other is usually getting filled daily.

“Probably 75-80 bucks a day,” he said. “If we don’t have gas, we can’t operate.”

As gas prices increased over the years, they’ve increased the price of services — but they’ve never had to worry about running out of the fuel itself. Grissim said as of now they haven’t been impacted, but if supply does become an issue, the clients will see a major change.

“I imagine we’re probably going to have to probably cut back services on people, maybe half the time of going out there; if they’re a weekly customer, every two weeks just to save on fuel and make sure we can get people taken care of,” he said.