FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the help of a jail official, said he’s received threats for representing the man.

Mark McDaniel, a lawyer representing Casey White, says he’ll also seek a change of venue to move his upcoming trial out of the north Alabama city.

McDaniel said the threats won’t make a difference, because it’s his duty to give White the best defense he can.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility last month, sparking a manhunt.

The two were captured in Evansville, Indiana. Officials say Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.