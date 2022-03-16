PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – During the month of February 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received two reports of Theft of Property 1st Degree (by Deception) regarding Michael Ray Napier (62) from Phenix City obtaining thousands of dollars from citizens in order for him to build them swimming pools.

Napier (Precision Pools) received two checks totaling approximately $50,000 from two Lee County victims for services which he did not complete. Investigators found that there were more victims from Lee County as well as Muscogee and Harris counties in Georgia.

Two warrants were obtained through Lee County for Theft of Property in the First Degree (by deception) as well as a Fugitive from Justice Warrant for Harris County Georgia on Theft Charges.

On March 14th 2022, Napier was arrested in Lee County and has since posted a $10,000.00 bond. He is being held in the Lee County Jail awaiting extradition to Harris County.

More Charges are expected in Lee County as well as other jurisdictions. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)