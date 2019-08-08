LCSO: Man wanted for stealing cigarettes while wearing one flip flop

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s office is looking for a man who was caught on camera breaking into a business and stealing cigarettes while wearing one flip flop.

Investigators say On August 6, 2019 at approximately 2:48 AM/CST Lee County Deputies responded to an alarm call at business located in the 15000 Block of Alabama Highway 51 Opelika, Alabama.

Upon arrival Deputies observed that forced entry had been made into the business. An undetermined amount of cigarettes were stolen from this business.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office obtained video from this incident and is trying to identify the individual shown in these photographs.

The suspect appears to be a dark haired white male with a tattoo on the outside of his right calf. The suspect was wearing one flip flop.

If you have any information please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.