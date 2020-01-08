LCSO search warrant leads to four arrests in Beauregard

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A report of a stolen vehicle leads to four arrests for various charges in the Beauregard community.

“On Jan. 7th 2020, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant in the 100 block of Lee Rd. 43 in the Beauregard community in reference to a stolen vehicle. During the search, investigators located the stolen vehicle in the back yard of the residence along with drug Paraphernalia inside of the residence,” released Lee County Sheriff’s investigators.

One person was taken into custody and the investigation continued to the 300 block of Lee Rd. 114 in Beauregard where additional suspects were taken into custody.

Investigators say Bridget Suzanne Nelson, 37, was charged with Receiving Stolen Property in the first degree and Unlawful Possession of drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a $6000.00 bond.

Virginia Michelle Beaulieu, 41, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She is being held on a $4000.00 bond

Joseph Henry Beaulieu, 38, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and is being held on a $1000.00 bond.

Keith Arnold Weldon, 54, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants to include: Probation Violation for Possession of a Controlled substance, Probation Violation for Theft of property 2nd Degree and Burglary 3rd Degree, Three Failure to Appear warrants for no Insurance, Driving While License revoked and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. He is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.