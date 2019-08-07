Leaders urge Alabamians not to dodge 2020 census

(CBS)- Alabama politicians are urging you to complete the 2020 census because the state’s funding depends on it.

The Commerce Department announced it would be adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. After backlash, the President announced that question would be kept off the survey to ensure a more accurate count.

Some say that question could have helped Alabama.

“Quite frankly, the last decision by the supreme court says you have to not put the question on the census as to whether you’re a citizen or not, really hurts Alabama. It allows states like California and other with illegal aliens to count those aliens in the census, which pretty much guarantees us losing a congressional seat,” said political analyst Steve Flowers.

Alabama officials say regardless of citizenship status, not completing the census costs the state thousands.