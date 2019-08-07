Lee Co. Coroner: Driver ran over deceased crash victim, almost struck first responders

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County woman is facing a DUI charge after Coroner Bill Harris says he watched the driver run over an already deceased crash victim, while almost striking him and two ALEA State Troopers working the deadly crash scene.

Harris says in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 27th, he and several ALEA state troopers were working a crash along Interstate 85 north just south of Auburn. The vehicle crash involved the death of a motorcycle driver, 39-year-old Kyle Jones of Opelika.

“We were finishing up the investigation with state troopers, and a motorist somehow managed to get through the barricades and almost ran over two troopers and myself, coming through the scene at a very high rate and in a reckless manner. We were just lucky we didn’t get hurt. She actually ran over the victim that was in the previous accident and just kept going. An Auburn police officer was alerted and managed to get her stopped on the 29 south bridge along I-85,” explained Harris.

Auburn Police arrested the driver, 31-year-old Constance Gilbert of Notasulga on a suspected DUI charge. Harris says additional charges are possible.

“That’s as scared as I have ever been. I have never had that happen to me. When I saw the vehicle coming, I was actually ready to jump off the bridge I was standing on, and she got within 10 feet of me before she veered back to the right and ran over the body and kept going,” explained Harris.

Governor Kay Ivey has proclaimed August “Slow Down Move Over” month as Alabama expands it’s Move Over Law to protect any vehicle with flashing lights alongside the road. The newly expanded law not only includes first responders but any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road, including tow-trucks, government employees, or private citizens.

Starting this month, fines also increase. $100 for the first offense, $150 for the second, and $200 for the third.

“Just pay attention to where you are driving, when you see emergency lights, slow down and move over to whichever side they are not on, it’s the law,” urged Harris.

Coroner Bill Harris says while most drivers are very aware of first responders, he’s asking drivers to keep an eye out for any vehicle with flashing lights, like tow truck drivers and wreckers who work the same crashes.