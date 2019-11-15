Lee Co. DA: Aniah Blanchard’s Kidnapping suspect should remain in Lee Co. Jail without bond

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County District Attorney’s Office is responding to a motion filed by the defense attorney for Aniah Blanchard’s Kidnapping suspect that asks the Judge to reconsider bond for 30-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

Yazeed is being held on no bond at the Lee County Jail after his arrest for First Degree Kidnapping in the disappearance of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. The Judge agreed with prosecutors to hold Yazeed on no bond citing public safety concerns and Yazeed’s extensive criminal history.

Thursday Yazeed’s attorney Elijah Beaver filed a motion saying Yazeed has received death threats from other inmates within the Lee County Jail and was moved to solitary confinement for his own security,” the motion reads.

District Attorney Brandon Hughes filed his response Thursday night, saying Yazeed failed to submit any evidence he is being threatened in the Lee County Jail. Hughes added the defendant asserts in his motion the Lee County Jail has addressed these purported threats by placing him in protective custody.

Hughes added it’s the State’s position the crime Yazeed is charged with occurred in Lee County, and the interests of justice demand Yazeed remain in Lee County to answer for it.

Beaver’s bond reconsideration motion claims Yazeed has a history of being wrongfully accused by the State and held in jail for long periods on insufficient evidence, later to be released without being formally charged.

Yazeed was out on bond from a Montgomery jail for Attempted Murder and Kidnapping charges related to another case at the time investigators say he kidnapped Aniah Blanchard around October 24th. Yazeed’s bond, in that case, has been revoked in Montgomery after his arrest. If he is allowed to have a bond in the Blanchard Case, Yazeed would be transferred to a jail in Montgomery.

“The defendant was out on bond for Kidnapping First Degree and Attempted Murder when he committed the Kidnapping First Degree offense for which he was most recently arrested. The defendant was afforded a bond and allowed to remain free by the least restrictive means possible. He rewarded Montgomery County’s allowance for the bond by coming to Lee County and Kidnapping Aniah Blanchard. “Montgomery County has had their opportunity to deal with the defendant, and that has resulted in him being free to come to Lee County and commit yet another violent criminal offense. The State believes he wants to get back to Montgomery because that is where he has friends and where he has been allowed to evade prosecution, “stated District Attorney Brandon Hughes on behalf of the State of Alabama.

Yazeed’s attorney also filed a motion Thursday asking for Blanchard’s family members to be included in the gag order in the case claiming Blanchard’s family members are potential witnesses. Beaver’s motion claims Blanchard’s step-father made threatening statements to Yazeed’s safety during news interviews. Beaver said if the Court is going to allow comments to the media, then all parties should be allowed equal access to the press to avoid prejudicing potential jurors.

Yazeed’s Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for November 20. Prosecutors are asking for any of Yazeed’s motions to be heard at that time including motion for bond reconsideration.