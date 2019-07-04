Lee Co. deputies saturating roadways during July 4th holiday

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office announces extra patrols on the road and the lake this July 4th holiday.

“As we observe this Independence Day, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind you to celebrate responsibly. In an effort to ensure everyone has a safe extended weekend, the Sheriff’s Office and ALEA will have additional units in Loachapoka, Beauregard, Beulah, and Smiths Station,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Deputies ask you have proper paperwork in your vehicle as you travel the roadways, including your valid driver’s license, proof of insurance, and vehicle registration.

“There will also be enforcement operations on Lake Harding and Lake Oliver,” said Jones.

Residents are asked to please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office if you observe any issues they need to be aware of at 334-749-5651 or dial 911 if it is an emergency.

Buckle up, drive and boat sober, and have a great 4th of July weekend!