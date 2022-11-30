LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is being praised for going above and beyond to make sure a woman with disabilities was taken care of, while her son was being taken to jail.

On Monday, November 28th, Deputy Matthew Berger assisted an Alabama State Trooper during the traffic stop of a suspected intoxicated driver in Lee County. According to the report, the driver told law enforcement he is the caretaker of his mother who was at home alone and disabled. As the driver was being taken to jail, Deputy Berger went to the home to check on the suspect’s mother. When Deputy Berger realized she had not eaten, he went and got her food and brought it back to her at the house so she could eat.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL while he’s not surprised by his deputy’s actions, he is pleased to know Deputy Berger stepped in and went the extra mile to make sure the woman was taken care of when her son could not.