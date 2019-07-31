Lee Co. District Attorney, announces guilty plea in Opelika daycare fraud case

Lee County, Al. (WRBL) – The Lee County District attorney announced Wednesday afternoon a defendant involved in daycare fraud in Opelika has pled guilty.

Carolyn Wilkerson pleaded guilty Tuesday July 30, 2019 to six counts of Public Assistance Fraud for her role in defrauding the State of Alabama’s Department of Human Resources daycare subsidy program.

Mrs. Wilkerson received a 10-year suspended sentence on each of the six counts with five years probation. She also agreed to forfeit $160,000 that had been frozen in her daycare bank account by law enforcement.

“This was an exhaustive investigation by Alabama Department of Human Resources, Opelika Police Department, and the District Attorney’s office. I was extremely happy to see Mrs. Wilkerson accept responsibility for what she has done.”

“This scheme impacted DHR’s ability to provide daycare subsidy services for deserving families and children. Being able to return $160,000 to the victims in this case so they can continue to provide for children and families in need is particularly gratifying,” said Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes.

