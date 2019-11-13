Lee Co. EMA Director resigns two weeks after being placed on admin leave

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Emergency Management Director Kathy Carson has resigned her position nearly two weeks after she was placed on administrative leave with pay, according to the county administrator.

News 3 confirmed the Lee Co. Commission approved an agreement effectively accepting Carson’s resignation Tuesday night.

News 3 confirmed back on October 30, Carson was placed on paid administrative leave by the Chairmen of the Lee County Comission, Judge Bill English.

Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman told News 3 the Chairmen and staff gather information into a matter. Rendleman declined to comment on specifics at the time.

News 3 had reached out to Kathy Carson, who declined to give a statement at the time. We reached out to her again upon confirming her resignation.

Carson had been at the helm of the Lee County EMA for nearly a decade. Former Director Carson and the Lee County EMA team were thrust into the national spotlight back on March 3rd when deadly tornados ripped through Lee County.

Twenty-three people were killed in Beauregard, and hundreds more were injured or suffered devastating property damage across the county.

Rendleman says Lee County’s Deputy EMA Director is handling operations while Carson is on paid leave and a search team will be organized to find a new director.