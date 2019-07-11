Lee Co. investigators say thieves stole $38,000 worth of fiber cable

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for several suspects who allegedly stole $38,000 worth of fiber optic cable.

Investigators say on June 24, 2019 The Lee County Sheriff Office received a report of theft from the 2600 Block of Lee Road 318 Smiths, Alabama. The complainant stated approximately $38,000.00 worth of Fiber Optic Cable had been stolen.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the individuals seen in these photographs who are believed to be suspects in this case.

If you know the identity of these individuals please contact the Lee County Sheriff Office at 334-749-5651.