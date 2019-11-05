Lee Co. mother dies after Friday crash along U.S. 280; her baby is recovering

LEE COUNTY, AL. (WRBL) – A young mother from Lee County has died from injuries she sustained in a two-vehicle car crash along U.S. Hwy 280 near Summerville Road on Friday, November 1st.

21-year-old Diamond Anastasia Wright died a few days later on November 4th. Wright’s baby son was with her and sustained injuries in the crash as well. The child is expected to recover after being airlifted to Atlanta.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up by Wright’s family to help them afford funeral expenses and for her mom to take time off work while caring for the child who is still recovering.

“On Friday November 1, 2019. My daughter Diamond Anastasia Wright & her son Bryson Edwards was in a very bad car accident which ultimately claimed her life on Monday November 4, 2019. We are asking for assistance with the burial of Diamond Anastasia Wright, My (Our) fighter as well as the care of her son. Since he will need physical & speech therapy for a while until he regains the skills he lost due to the accident,” Qualeisha Wright.

If you feel led to donate, you can do so here: Assistance/ Burial For My(Our) Fighter, Diamond