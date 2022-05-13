LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Feed the Children and Nature Made is partnering with Lee County schools to help families by opening a free pantry.

A ribbon-cutting is happening Friday at the new food pantry inside the Lee County Schools warehouse, located at 2410 Society Hill Road in Opelika.

The Lee County Board of Education is partnering with Nature Made and Feed the Children to open a free pantry for Lee County families with children 18 and younger. Families will be able to come on certain days of the month to get needed supplies such as food goods, home items, books, etc. Free products will change with each truck.

The ribbon-cutting will be held Friday, May 13 at 10:30 AM, followed by product distribution beginning at 11 AM and lasting until 12:30 PM.

Families are invited to attend. For more information, please contact Prissy Goodson at 334-705-4142 or email her at goodson.priscella@lee.k12.al.us

The first items will be available to families starting Friday. Items include canned goods, household products, binders, books, baby shampoo, body lotion, anti-cavity mouthwash, hand soap, saltines, and cornflakes.