Lee Co. Sheriff offering second personal safety/risk reduction course

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is offering another free personal safety and protection course in January for anyone ages 13 and up.

The January date was added after an overwhelming response to the December class, which filled up quickly.

“The course will teach students about risk reduction, risk awareness, and risk avoidance strategies to aid them in protecting themselves at home, work, and when they are out and about. This course will give you guidance about security while at home, in your vehicle or out in the community,” explained Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

The course will be held January 3, 2020, 6:00 pm-8:00 pm CST at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 1900 Frederick Rd Opelika, AL 36801 for any person ages 13 and up.

Key Discussion Points: Personal, home, and online safety along with risk reduction strategy.



For additional info or to register for the class, please contact Cpl. Dakota Smith at dakota.smith@leecountysheriff.org or 334-737-7207 or Sgt. Jessica Daley at jdaley@leecountysheriff.org. Space is limited