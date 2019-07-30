Lee Co. Sheriff’s Water Patrol helps teen badly burned in Lake Harding boat fire

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Georgia teen suffered significant burns on her body after a weekend boat fire along Lake Harding.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says the fire happened Saturday afternoon near “Po’ Boys” landing in the Lee County area of the lake. It appears the boat’s engine caught fire and soon a driver and two passengers found themselves in a dangerous situation.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says a patrol deputy and two game and fish officials were conducting water patrols on the Sheriff’s Office boat. Sheriff Jones says the crew quickly respond to the fire.

“They immediately went to where the boat was engulfed in flames. They were able to fight the fire with extinguishers. They also got the boat over to shallow water and out of the main waterway,” shared Jones.

The fiberglass boat melted and was a complete loss due to the fire. Sheriff Jones says thankfully two adults, and a teen from Georgia were able to jump into the water and get safely to a nearby island.

“The teenager suffered significant burns on her leg. The deputy was able to escort a boat she was on to be treated by EMS, and she was taken to EAMC,” shared Jones.

Sheriff Jones says families living on Lake Harding are growing. Jones explains with a shortage of ALEA Marine Patrol, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office decided they needed a presence on Lake Harding. The Sheriff used discretionary funds to purchase a $40,000 boat. A handful of deputies received additional training to patrol the lake focusing on summer weekends.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

“We purchased the boat last fall, and this was the first full summer we have have had it in service. We have received nothing but positive comments from all the people we have met on the lake, we just want to keep the people on the lake safe,” said Jones.

Sheriff Jones says his deputies working water patrol are focusing on deterring boating under the influence, enforcing life-jacket rules and other water safety issues. Along with patrol, deputies are trained to aid in rescue and recovery efforts.