Lee County arrests two after a rash of auto burglaries and recovers stolen property

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Sheriff’s investigators have made two arrests in a rash of auto burglaries across east Alabama while recovering stolen property, including guns and electronics.

Investigators say during the night of January 10th and early morning of January 11th, 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple auto burglaries in the southeastern section of Lee County. During the same time frame, Phenix City Police received calls of the same type in Phenix City. Property stolen during the burglaries included firearms, tools, cell phones, and other electronics. In the early morning hours of January 11th, 2022, Phenix City Police officers were called to Bridgecrest Drive about several subjects in the area, possibly breaking into vehicles. Contact was made with Jordan Taylor Harville, 21, of Phenix City. Harville was occupying a vehicle with multiple items of alleged stolen property. Harville was arrested by Phenix City Police and gave Phenix City Police Detectives and Lee County Sheriff’s investigators information regarding other suspects who lived in Columbus, Georgia.

Investigators say based on evidence obtained during the arrest; investigators obtained warrants for Harville and Marcus Herrington, 20, of Columbus, Georgia.

On January 21st, 2022, Lee County Sheriff’s investigators, Phenix City detectives, and investigators from the Muscogee County Georgia Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the 5000 block of ValleyBrook Drive in Columbus at the residence of Marcus Herrington. Investigators recovered multiple items of suspected stolen property from inside the home. Herrington was arrested on the scene by Muscogee County Sheriff’s investigators and charged with Bringing Stolen Property into the State.

Both Herrington and Harville are awaiting extradition back to Lee County on three counts, each of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Motor vehicle. Additional charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama crime Stoppers at 334 215- STOP (7867).