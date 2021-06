SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County man has died in what appears to be a tragic accident while cutting down trees on his property.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris tells News 3 he was called to a Smiths Station home along Lee Road 240 Thursday afternoon. Harris says it appears the man was cutting down trees with a chainsaw when he suffered severe trauma and passed away at the scene.

Harris says he will release the man’s name once all family has been notified.