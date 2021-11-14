Lee County Coroner: Couple killed in suspected murder-suicide

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A suspected murder-suicide involving a couple is under investigation in both Lee and Chambers County according to the Lee County Coroner.

Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones says around Sunday afternoon, November 14th, a man was discovered dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the cemetery at Friendship Baptist Church number two.

The investigation crossed over into Lee County a short time later. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says information led investigators to a home along US Hwy 29 North, near Lee Road 390, where a woman was discovered dead from a shooting. Harris and Chief Deputy Gene Manning pronounced her dead at the scene.

Harris says the man who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is believed to have shot the woman earlier in the day, killing her.

Both coroners will release the names to the public on Monday.

Meanwhile, News 3 has reached out to the Sheriff’s office for additional information.