Lee County couple and infant escape fire; firefighters bring family’s dog back to life

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Loachapoka couple and their infant child escaped an early morning fire at their home. The family’s pet is going to be okay too after Lee County firefighters brought the animal back to life.

Friday morning, fire crews from Southwest Lee County Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a structure fire in the 6000 block of Stage Road in downtown Loachapoka. SWFD units were also assisted by the Auburn Fire Division, Lee County Sheriffs Department and East Alabama EMS.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames showing from the rear of the two-story structure in an area used as a laundry room and adjoining bathroom. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to the main structure of the house.

The area of the house where the fire started was destroyed in the blaze, but the remainder of the residence sustained only smoke damage.

“The male and female occupants, and their infant child, escaped the fire unharmed. One family dog did not escape the house but was located during a search. Firefighters resuscitated the dog using a pet oxygen mask. This was a fire that could have gotten out of control were it not for the quick response of the first-responding Southwest units,” said SWFD Lieutenant Tom Peavy.

Peavey said when crews were also notified one of the family’s dogs did not escape, a crew made a second-story search and found the dog barely breathing and unresponsive.

“Our crews used an oxygen mask designed for small animals that we keep on our trucks. After several minutes, the dog became responsive and we were eventually able to hand him back over to the owners,” shared Peavey.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.