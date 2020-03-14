Lee County DA prepared to prosecute pandemic price gougers

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County’s top prosecutor is sending out a strong warning to those who would try and take advantage of others during the pandemic situation unfolding in our area.

”Now that a state of emergency has been declared on a state and national level, the Unconscionable Pricing Act is in effect. This means any person or business inflating prices on “Any goods, services, materials, merchandise, supplies, equipment, resources, or other articles of commerce, and includes, without limitation, all services offered or provided or work performed or offered to be performed as an occupation or business to consumers and food, water, ice, chemicals, petroleum products, and lumber necessary for consumption or use as a direct result of the emergency” will be prosecuted,” said County District attorney Brandon Hughes.

Hughes adds he sees the law as allowing broad interpretation of covered materials and services.

“So, anyone with knowledge of persons or business engaging in this behavior, please call my office at 334-737-3446,” said Hughes.

Hughes says people taking advantage of others is nothing new in our community.

“Unfortunately, we had to deal with this a year ago after the tornadoes, so we are well prepared to deal with it now,” said Hughes.

If you have any information on price gouging happening in Lee County, please contact the district attorney’s office as soon as possible.