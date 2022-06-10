SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating Larah Clemmons, a 14-year-old girl from Salem, AL.

Larah was last seen early Friday afternoon (6/10) near Lee Rd. 279 in Salem, AL wearing a maroon 3/4 length shirt, dark grey shorts, and rainbow crocs.

She was last seen on-foot without a cell phone, though she may have received a ride from someone, destination unknown.

If you have any information, please call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 737-7131 or dial 9-1-1.