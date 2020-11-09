Lee County District Attorney arrested on corruption charges, released on bond

OPELIKA, Alabama (WRBL) — Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has been arrested and booked into the Lee County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Jay Jones confirms Hughes is facing Ethics charges out of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

The charges include five counts of using his office for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft, one count of perjury first degree. Hughes turned himself in at 5 p.m. Sunday.

He has been released on $31,000 bond.

Hughes is being prosecuted by the Corrupt Practices Unit of the Attorney General’s Office.

News 3 has reached out to Hughes who tells News 3 he will release a statement tomorrow.

Ethics complaints against Hughes surfaced back in April.