LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Motorists need to make plans to detour around railroad repairs.

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, Norfolk Southern Railroad will temporarily close the railroad crossing on Summerville Road (Lee Road 248) due to necessary repairs.

The closure is estimated to last 24 to 48 hours, beginning at approximately 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You will need to use an alternate route during the closure and be prepared for delays.