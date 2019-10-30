Lee County EMA Director placed on administrative leave with pay

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A developing story out of the Lee County Emergency Management Agency as News 3 confirms the agency’s director Kathy Carson is on administrative leave with pay.

News 3 confirmed Carson was placed on paid administrative leave by the Chairmen of the Lee County Comission, Judge Bill English earlier this week.

Lee County Administrator Roger Rendleman tells News 3 Carson will remain on administrative leave with pay while the Chairmen and staff gather information into a matter. Rendleman declined to comment on specifics.

Rendleman expects the matter to be ready for discussion by the Lee County Commission at their next meeting, November 12th.

News 3 reached out to Kathy Carson, who declined to give a statement at this time. Carson has been at the helm of the Lee County EMA for nearly a decade.

Director Carson and the Lee County EMA team were thrust into the national spotlight back on March 3rd when deadly tornados ripped through Lee County. Twenty-three people were killed in Beauregard, and hundreds more were injured or suffered devastating property damage across the county.

Rendleman says Lee County’s Deputy EMA Director is handling operations while Carson is on paid leave.

News 3 will continue to follow this developing story.