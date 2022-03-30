LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– A line of storms from the Midwest is expected to roll into areas of Lee County and the Chattahoochee Valley overnight bringing the potential for strong winds and severe weather. Lee County is preparing for the possibility of severe weather by opening storm shelters for the community.

The following storm shelters are set to open tonight, Wednesday March 30 at 9/8 central:

Auburn United Methodist Church, 1375 S. Gay St., Auburn

Mount Zion Missionary Baptist, 133 Day Lily St., Auburn

Providence Baptist Church, 2807 Lee Road 166, Opelika

Southern Union Community College, 1701 Lafayette Parkway, Opelika

Auburn University Green Hall Vet School (pet friendly), 1130 Wire Rd., Auburn

Auburn University Library Mell St., Auburn Campus

Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith shares with News 3 a little more about what residents can expect tonight.

“We’re going to open as early as 8 o’clock. So we want you to get your dinner. We want you to get your shower, get your stuff together. Get your bedding. You know, if you need blankets, pillows, snacks, board games, chargers for your phones, any medicine you need to tonight or in the morning. We want you to go to one of the safer locations to stay until the event is over, which could be as late as six in the morning. So it’s a long event. Be prepared. Get your stuff ready,” Smith informs.

Smith says she wants residents of Lee County to feel safe, and secure throughout the storm.

“We don’t want you staying in a place that you don’t feel secure. Up to 80 MPH winds is very serious, it can do a lot of damage. We also have the possibility of tornadoes as high as EFT’s or higher in this area that we’re in and the diagnosis that they have given me. They give a diagnosis. It’s a forecast, but it’s the same thing. This is what they are anticipating. This is what they’re saying. This is what we anticipate happening, and therefore, we want to prepare you. We want you to take care of yourself and your family,” Smith says.