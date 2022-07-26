OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – By Christmas 2022, Lee County Emergency Management Agency hopes to open its newly renovated headquarters near downtown Opelika. Construction began last March, with COVID delaying the process. The nearly $2.5 million facility will help serve a growing Lee County not only in times of severe weather but during all emergencies.

“We are multi-hazardous responders. We mitigate, and we rescue, and we are called to assist law enforcement at their request, the fire department at their request, and hazardous material situations. The bottom level of our Emergency Operation Center has basically doubled our capacity of what we had. We have a brand-new communications room with state-of-the-art monitors and backup dispatch if we need it,” said EMA Director Rita Smith.

Additional space will also allow for more training to help the community prepare for emergencies.