OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — If you do not know how to install a child’s car seat, this the time to learn from safety technicians. Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County School Resource Officers are hosting a session next Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lee County’s student child passenger safety technicians will check the car seats and teach people the proper installation techniques.

Those interested can register for the event on March 30, from 3 to 4:30 p.m., at Lee County Meeting Center.

Participants will receive personalized instruction and hands-on assistance to ensure that the child’s car seat is properly installed and that they are prepared for future installations.

Appointment times are limited and only one car seat can be installed/checked per appointment. People with two car seats need to sign up for two appointments.

To learn more about National Child Passenger Safety Certification, visit the Safe Kids website.