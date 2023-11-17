Lee County, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office took action following a report received on November 16th, 2023, regarding the alleged sexual abuse of a female child under the age of 12. The suspect, identified as Michael Deangelo Jones (51) from Opelika, was named as a suspect and investigated.

After gathering substantial evidence, investigators secured an arrest warrant for Jones. He was apprehended on November 17th, 2023, and subsequently transported to the Lee County Jail to await legal proceedings.

Michael Jones faces one charge of alleged Sexual Abuse of a Child less than 12, and his bond has been set at $50,000.00. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with additional information related to the case to reach out at 334-749-5651 or contact Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).