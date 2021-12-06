Lee County prepares to transition from dumpster to curbside trash pickup

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A significant change on the horizon for Lee County’s Solid Waste System. The county is transitioning from dumpsters to curbside service in March of next year. Lee County is one of the fastest-growing areas in Alabama, but it’s the only county still using a dumpster system.

“The overflowing dumpster sites are a problem. People are coming to abuse our dumpster sites; we anticipate about 35-40 percent of our trash is coming from non-county residents. It’s just overflowing our sites,” said Lee County Engineer Justin Hardee.

In June, the Lee County Commission awarded a nearly 1.8 million dollar bid to Arrow Disposal Service Inc. Curbside trash pickup begins next March for almost 18,000 customers.

Read more information in this Q and A from Lee County on curbside pickup:

“They have eight other counties they also serve in the state. They have many different sized trucks to get down the more narrow and one-lane roads, so they are out-riding the roads and establishing their routes. When carts go out, there will be information on each cart for each resident that will say when they will start and what day,” said Hardee.

Right now, citizens pay $18.50 per month. The garbage fee will not change for two years.

“We want to get the transition done, get us into the new system, and then get a full year of the new system to see what changes we need to make in the fees. Right now, our fees don’t cover our current system, so we would have to change fees no matter what,” said Hardee.

Hardee says curbside should cut down on litter, be more manageable for residents, and includes on-demand bulk trash pickup by county crews. Dumpsters sites will be phased out over time

“If it works in 66 other counties, there is no reason it can’t work here. I am sure there will be some bumps and bruises along the way as we get it implemented. But, I do feel at the end of the day it will be a better service to citizens and a more efficient system,” said Hardee.

Arrow Disposal will begin distributing cans in February, with service starting in March.