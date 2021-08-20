Lee County Schools will now require masks, report 193 school COVID-19 cases

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County school board is instituting a mask policy effective Monday, August 23, after 193 children and staff test positive for COVID-19 during the first week and a half, when the masks were optional in the school district.

The Lee County school system reports the week of August 9 through August 13 yielded 105 positive cases in Lee County schools. The first two days of the second week yielded and an additional 88 positive cases.

“The primary goal of our school system is to educate children in the safest environment we can provide. We must be open to provide the best possible quality education. In an effort to remain open for in-person learning, at this time we must add an additional, specific mitigation strategy. Effective Monday, August 23, 2021, facial covering/masks will be required for all individuals while indoors at any Lee county schools facility. The requirement is for all students, employees, and visitors,” said Superintendent James McCoy.

Dr. McCoy says the Lee county school system will continue monitoring data provided by East Alabama Medical Center and guidance by the Alabama department of public health, and recommendations from the CDC.