Lee County Sheriff among those to apply for Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding

More than 9.6 million dollars in Department of Justice funds are up for grabs for agencies in Alabama to help in the fight against the Coronavirus.

The $9,645,679.00 in grant money could fund such projects as law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment, supplies such as gloves, masks, sanitizer, overtime, hiring, training, and a number of other projects.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells News Three his office is aware of the grant.

“We are aware and are planning to submit documentation regarding our expenses specific to COVID-19 response. Included in our submission includes overtime, supplies and designated equipment use,” said Sheriff Jay Jones of Lee County, Alabama.

The grant is available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program and was authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump. In addition to the state award, over $4.8 million has been allocated to local agencies throughout Alabama, with $1,182,725.00 being set aside for fifteen jurisdictions here in the Middle District, making the total available $14,483,147.00.

“The COVID- 19 pandemic has created many challenges for law enforcement and our first responders to safely perform important duties,” said Jay E. Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama. “These funds from DOJ will be used to ensure that our brave men and women of the badge can continue the mission of safeguarding the citizens of our great state.”

Funds could also be used to address the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails, and detention centers.

The announcement was made in Montgomery by 3 U.S. Attorneys :Louis V. Franklin, Sr., for the Middle District of Alabama, United States Attorney Jay E. Town, for the Northern District of Alabama, and United States Attorney Richard W. Moore, for the Southern District of Alabama.