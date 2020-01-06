Lee County Sheriff asks for your help locating missing Alabama man with disabilities

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating 47-year-old Todd Peter Daigle of Valley, Alabama, who is disabled.

“On January 6, 2020, at approximately 2:30 am/CST the family of Mr. Daigle reported him as a missing person. Lee County Deputies responded to his residence in an attempt to make contact but were unable to locate Mr. Daigle,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor.

Todd Peter Daigle is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 190 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Daigle is permanently disabled.

Daigle believed to be traveling in a Blue 1984 AMG Van with black rims.

Daigle believed to be traveling in a Blue 1984 AMG Van with black rims similar to the one shown in this picture.

Daigle was last seen in the 100 Block of Lee Road 2131 Valley, Alabama.

If you have seen Todd Daigle or know of his whereabouts please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.