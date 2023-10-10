LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a public appeal to locate Deanna Mae Groover, a 27-year-old resident of Tuskegee, Alabama. Groover is wanted on active arrest warrants for the following charges:

Financial Exploitation of the Elderly Two counts of Possession of a Forged Instrument in the third degree Theft of Property in the third degree

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information regarding Deanna Groover’s whereabouts. If you have any knowledge of her location, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.