 

Lee County Sheriff’s office arrests Kidnapping/robbery suspects

by: WRBL, Jolyn Hannah and Teresa Whitaker

Three Opelika men are under arrest after two men reported being robbed, kidnapped and assaulted.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says Kelton William Brown, 28, Daniel Ralph Leon Bess, 20,  and Robert Chad Kelley, 28, were arrested and charged with 2 counts of Robbery in the 1st Degree. They are each being held in the Lee County Jail on a $200,000.00 bond.

Authorities say on December 9th 2020, Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies and Opelika Police Officers responded to a hotel in the 1100 Block of Columbus Parkway in Opelika in reference to a possible Kidnapping and Theft of Property. After talking with the victims, authorities learned the two male victims had been robbed by three individuals in the 200 block of Lee Rd.148 in the Beauregard community of Lee County.  The two victims were physically pulled from their vehicle. One was physically assaulted. Car keys and the victim’s car were taken by one of the suspects at that time. Both victims were then forced into the suspect vehicle and driven to the hotel. While at the hotel, the same victim that was assaulted during the robbery was assaulted again by one of the suspects. He was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated and released for non life threatening injuries.

More charges are expected. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, The Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)

