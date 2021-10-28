Lee County Sheriff’s Office: Dog beaten and stabbed multiple times, Columbus man arrested

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Columbus man has been arrested in connection to an animal cruelty case in Lee County in which a dog was beaten and stabbed.

According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Lyndon Childs, 32, was arrested after an injured dog was located in the 20,000 block of U.S. Hwy 280 East in Lee County on Oct. 22, 2021.

After it was discovered, the dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. The vet told investigators the dog had been stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach. Additionally, it had bruising consistent with being beaten or kicked.

The dog’s microchip was used to track down its owner, Childs. Investigators say Child admitted to stabbing the dog with a pocket knife during an interview.

Childs has been charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (Class C Felony). He was booked into the Lee County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867)