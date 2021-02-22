Lee County Sheriff’s Office has suspect in custody for November 2020 shooting that left two men injured

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody for a November 2020 shooting that left two men injured.

According to officials with Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Roderick Andrew Edwards, 37 of Opelika, was taken into custody on Feb. 22, 2021 in connection to a Nov. 30, 2020 shooting.

Officials say Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Lee Road 721 after reports of a shooting. While at the scene, the deputies received notification of a shooting victim who was in a vehicle headed northbound on Alabama Hwy 51 toward Opelika. When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot in the back.

Officials say a few minutes later, a second vehicle pulled up with another shooting victim. One of the victims was airlifted out, while the other victim was transported by EMS to Piedmont hospital in Columbus for treatment.

During their investigation of the shootings, investigators with the Sheriff’s Office developed Edwards as a suspect, warrants were obtained for his arrest, and law enforcement officers began searching for him.

Edwards’s bond has been set at $125,500. Edwards is charged with one count of Attempted Murder, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and Failure to appear on a traffic offense. This case is still under investigation and more charges are expected, according to LCSO.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).