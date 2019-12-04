Lee County Sheriff’s Office offering personal safety and protection course

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is offering a personal safety and protection course for anyone ages 13 and up.

“The course will teach students about risk reduction, risk awareness, and risk avoidance strategies to aid them in protecting themselves at home, work and when they are out and about. This course will give you guidance about security while at home, in your vehicle or out in the community,” explained Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

The course will be held on December 19, 2019, starting at 6:00 pm-8:00 pm CST at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, 1900 Frederick Rd Opelika, AL 36801 for any person ages 13 and up.

Key Discussion Points: Personal Safety, Online and In-Store shopping tips(including watching out for scams), Home Safety

For additional info or to register for the class, please contact Cpl. Dakota Smith at dakota.smith@leecountysheriff.org or 334-737-7207 or Sgt. Jessica Daley at jdaley@leecountysheriff.org. *Space is limited*