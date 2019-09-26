Lee County teen working to become President of the United States

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A 19-year-old Auburn University student who has set his eyes on the White House is already making a name for himself in both political and legal circles.

Jamie Lowe’s legal journey began three years ago when Lowe as a junior at Opelika High School. Lowe had just turned 17 when he walked into the Lee County Justice Center and asked to intern with Family Court Judge Mike Fellows. Now, he has an office within the Family Court and seen as an integral part of the system.

“We did give him the opportunity, but honestly, that’s all we gave him — everything else Jamie has earned,” shared Family Court Judge Mike Fellows.

Jamie Lowe and Family Court Judge Mike Fellows

When Lowe graduated from Opelika High School after serving as class president, he turned his court internship into a job. Lowe now works 29-hours a week handling child support cases.

Recently, Lowe began a second job as a certified mediator helping families work through difficult situations like a divorce mediator. Lowe says state law allows anyone to mediate, but he wanted to go through formal training. Lowe completed a course with the Alabama Center for Dispute Resolution. Lowe says he understands personally how stressful; difficult family situations can be and feel it’s his calling to make it as easy as possible for all concerned, especially children.

“My parents were divorced, and I remember how difficult that was for my parents and me and my siblings. So I look to ease the tension that naturally arises in those situations,” shared Lowe.

On top of juggling two jobs, Lowe is a full-time student at Auburn University with a double major of Political Science and Psychology. Lowe earned a $40,000 scholarship to help with school when he was named a Ron Brown Scholar in 2018.

Lowe completed a course with the Alabama Center for Dispute Resolution to become a certified mediator.

When News 3 asked what Lowe wanted to be when he grew up, he laughed and stated without hesitation, “President of the United States.” It seems Lowe told his parents when he was six-years-old he wanted to be the Commander in Chief and has found nothing but support from his family and mentors.

“Jamie is a go-getter, which is clear with some of the stuff he is doing. He’s got a great heart and personality. He’s very inquisitive and is always wanting to learn more. He has never seen his age as a factor,” said Fellows.

Lowe plans on attending law school after graduating from Auburn University. While Family Law will always have his heart, politics is his passion.

“I love politics, I love government, I love American History, and I love my community. I have always thought it was very noble for people to give their lives to public service,” said Lowe.

Jamie says the key to his success along with supportive parents and mentors is finding out what he loves at a very young age and turning it into his life’s work.

“I’m convinced, whatever Jamie does he will do it well, and he will help people doing it,” said Judge Fellows.

Judge Fellows says Lowe has a brilliant mind, a kind heart, and an incredible work ethic. News 3 will follow this young man as he continues to build his resume while serving others.