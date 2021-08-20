Lee County’s Wacoochee Elementary School goes virtual after high COVID-19 cases

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Wacoochee Elementary School reverting to virtual learning after high number of COVID-19 cases.

Lee County Schools are requiring masks on Monday after trying the first two weeks with masks being optional. The first five days of school, August 9-13, Lee County recorded 105 positive cases of COVID-19. Monday and Tuesday, August 17 and 17th, they had 88 positive cases, for a total of 193 cases in schools.

The school posted a letter to parents Friday on social media:

Due to the high rate of COVID exposures and while in collaboration with Dr. McCoy, we have decided that transitioning to blended learning from Monday, August 23 – Friday, August 27, is best for Wacoochee Elementary School. This transition will result in our after-school program being suspended also. We will resume traditional learning and the extended day program on Monday, August 30, 2021. Please continue to be on the lookout for any updated information should changes occur.

Lessons will be provided via Google Classroom. Teachers will upload assignments to their Google Classrooms, meet with students via Zoom, and hold daily office hours. During these office hours, teachers will be available to zoom with students to answer questions about the content. There is a great deal of instruction we need to provide to our students, so it is IMPERATIVE that they continue to work hard, attend the Zoom scheduled sessions, turn in assignments and ask for help from their teachers.

Students will take their belongings with them when they leave today. Also, the lunchroom will be serving meals from the front entrance of the school, if students will be needing a meal. Please drive through the car rider line at the front entrance between 10:00 – 11:00 CST. Parents will need to bring the student’s lunch card, lunch number, or the child to pick up the meals.

We appreciate your understanding and support, as we strive to keep our faculty, staff, students, and WES families safe and navigate this pandemic together. We will continue to work every day to support our students and each other through this time that is far from business as usual; together all things are possible. Let’s remember to work together to bring those COVID positive case numbers back down by practicing safety protocols – wearing masks, physically distancing, frequent handwashing, etc. Together, our actions can make a difference for our entire community.