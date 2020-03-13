Lee-Scott Academy in Auburn extends Spring Break due to COVID-19 pandemic

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A private school in Auburn is announcing it will close doors next week due to COVID-19 virus concerns. Lee-Scott Academy shared the following information on social media Friday afternoon.

Dear Lee-Scott Academy Family,

Throughout Spring Break we have been closely following what is now labeled the Coronavirus pandemic. Understandably, concern has been growing, especially about those members of our community who traveled overseas or on cruises this week.

LSA will be closed to all students and parents Monday, March 16 – Friday, March 20. Our administrative team has decided to extend our Spring Break for an additional five days to receive and evaluate clarifications and recommendations from the CDC, government agencies, healthcare professionals, etc. We will use the week to re-confer with our staff (who will return Monday), our peer schools, and the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA) to make a calm and informed final determination about school starts, alternative instruction, quaraNtines, school-sponsored trips, sporting events, additional listed affected countries, etc.

School extracurricular activities and athletic events during the week of March 16 to March 20 are cancelled.

Please be assured, there is no higher priority than the health and safety of our children and adults. I have been in regular communication with other Heads of School within and outside of Alabama who have concerns similar to ours. Thank you for your patience as we navigate through the information being shared to make well-informed decisions for our faculty, staff, and students at LSA.

Sincerely,

Dr. Stan Cox

Head of School