Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Lee will continue to rapidly strengthen over the next few days. Models indicate this will be our next major hurricane of the 2023 season by Friday. Lee is expected to be an extremely dangerous Category 4 by this weekend. We will be watching to see if tomorrow’s front will help to push the storm off into the Atlantic.

Today/Tomorrow: Temperatures today reaching into the lower 90s again, with just a few passing clouds this afternoon. For your Thursday, staying clear for the first half of the day, but watching a weak front moving through the southeast later in the afternoon. This front will bring a few isolated showers and storms through the evening, and one or two of these could be strong.

Rest of the Week: Following the front, another short wave will pass through this weekend and could bring a few stray showers through the weekend. However, most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s after Friday.