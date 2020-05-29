Legally blind Phenix City man finds sight in electronic glasses

A Phenix City man is among the estimated 200,000 or less people in the United States with an inherited condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Moses Fryer was born with Retinitis Pigmentosa. He doesn’t know from whom in his family tree it originated. Retinitis Pigmentosa slowly affects the retina or that thin piece of tissue lining the back of the eye, and causes loss of night and peripheral vision.

“I’ve never had peripheral vision but I began to realize that it was becoming harder and harder for me to see everyday objects,” said Moses Fryer, Phenix City father with Retinitis Pigmentosa.

By the time he was in his late 20s is when his sight really started to change.

“If you can imagine looking through a screen that would be placed in a window where you have all those tiny little holes, it’s constantly, it’s like I’m looking through a whole screen that’s cloudy most of the time,” said Fryer.

Fryer could either adapt or try one of the costly electronic glasses approved by the FDA. He chose the eSight glasses. He’s had them now for about two weeks. He says it’s like having a computer on his face.

“ It helps a lot with distance. I’m still trying to master being able to use it for objects that are closer to my face but for things that are farther away they really pull them in where I can distinguish between a car and truck,” said Fryer.

Here’s how eSight works. A high speed, high resolution camera in the middle of the eSight electronic glasses captures what a user is looking at in real time. The computer instantly processes the high definition video and displays it on two screens in front of the user’s eyes.

Fryer says now he’s looking forward to two things: Playing catch with his youngest son and finally putting his two college degrees to work.

Fryer was trying to raise enough money to purchase a pair of eSight glasses. He thanks God for the minister in Wisconsin who paid for them. The glasses range from just under $10,000 to $15,000 depending on the model.