COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus leaders came together to address the pressing concerns of City Council District 4 residents. City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker and School Board Member Naomi Buckner – both representatives of district 4 – called a Town hall, titled “Let’s talk about District 4 issues”.

Tucker says there’s no better way to address constituents’ concerns than by laying it all out there. Topics ranged from the Shirley B. Winston Pool that’s been closed since 2017 to nearly $22.5 million of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for Transportation funds going into District 4.

The community discussion opens the dialogue between city leaders and residents allowing residents to be heard and leaders to build relationships with their constituents.

The goal is transparency by bringing forward the numbers in city dollars spent, and timelines of when residents can expect projects to be completed.

“So it’s important for us to let you know that, yes, we have this SPLOST and yes, our pool has been down since 2017, but we’re doing everything in our power to ensure that this pool will be up and running, hopefully by next summer.” Toyia Tucker – District 4 City Councilwoman

Parks and Rec director Holli Browder addressed the community’s concerns as to why Parks and Rec let the pools get to this point. Browder noted the pools were operating for nearly 20 years, and the damage was so extensive that the pools will be completely redone but the snack bar and restroom structures will remain.

What Tucker called the second most discussed topic across District 4 was construction along Buena Vista Road.

Two projects are in the works. The addition of a diverging diamond at the Buena Vista interchange and the Spider Web project with the addition of a bridge over the railroad tracks.

“Phase one was getting some of the side road infrastructure in place that will be used for detours. It also included a lot of the utility relocation and we have phase two out for bid currently and so it should be opening up in the next few months and hopefully begin construction after the first of the year.” Donna Newman – Columbus Director of Engineering

These projects are being made possible through TSPLOST dollars that Muscogee County residents voted on back in May. On Steam Mill Road they plan to make it more accessible to walkers by adding a buffer between traffic and the sidewalk.

“That was a high safety issue. So that’s $22.5 million on Steam Mill Road alone and that’s from the corridor entrance of Buena Vista Road all the way to Pine Crest.” Toyia Tucker – District 4 City Councilwoman

The city has plans to spend nearly $303 million on Transportation through TSPLOST funding.

Director of Engineering Donna Newman says development is at an all time high for the City of Columbus and is asking residents to be patient with the process.