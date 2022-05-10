Local letter carriers will be collecting food for those in need over the weekend. Those who want to give are asked to leave out non-perishable food in a bag by your mailbox on May 14.

It’s part of the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. This is the 30th year for the drive.

In the history of the drive, letter carriers and the United States Postal Service have collected over 1.88 billion pounds of food in the United States

According to organizers, more than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. And nearly 5.2 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes often too embarrassed to ask for help.